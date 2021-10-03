India takes bragging rights from drawn Day-Night Test

Both teams go in for declarations in order to squeeze out a result from the rain-hit encounter

India Women put up a highly commendable performance, dominating Australia for the better part of its maiden Day-Night Test, which ended in a draw primarily due to inclement weather on the first two days.

Collapse

Resuming at 143 for three, Ellyse Perry (68 not out) and Ashleigh Gardner (51) went on to share an 89-run stand before the Indian pacers triggered a batting collapse, reducing Australia to 241 for nine from 208 for four.

What followed was an interesting declaration by Meg Lanning at the stroke of dinner.

India, 377 in the first innings, played 35 overs in the second before declaring after tea to set Australia an improbable 272-run target in just 32 overs.

Shafali Verma made a fine 52 off 91 balls while Punam Raut remained unbeaten on 41 off 62 balls. The target was virtually out of reach for Australia which lost Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney cheaply. Australia was 36 for two in 15 overs before both teams shook hands to settle for a draw. As per rules of multi-format series, both teams gained for two points.

The series score stands at 6-4 in Australia’s favour. More than 80 overs were lost due to weather over the first two days, making a draw the most likely outcome of the four-day match.

India could have declared at tea with a 242-run lead and 41 overs to bowl, but didn’t want to leave anything to chance and took the safety-first approach.

India came into the game with only two practice sessions with the pink ball, but outplayed the Australians in all departments of the first Test between the two sides in 15 years.