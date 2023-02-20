ADVERTISEMENT

India sweeps mixed team gold medals in Cairo World Cup

February 20, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST

Sports Bureau

Thrilled: Narmada Nithin and Rudrankksh Patil, the mixed air rifle gold medalists. 

India swept the mixed air pistol and air rifle gold medals to shoot up to the top of the medals table on the second day of competition in the World Cup in Cairo, Egypt, on Monday.

World champion Rudrankksh Patil and Narmada Nithin were brilliant as they beat the Hungarian pair of Eszter Denes and Istvan Peni 16-6 for the gold, in mixed air riifle, after having topped qualification with 635.8, a whopping 4.8 point ahead of the second best team. Rudnrankksh had shot 318.2 and Narmada matched him with 317.6.

Understandably excited about her maiden international women’s medal being a gold, Narmada said, “Rudrankksh was outstanding”.

Varun Tomar who had bagged the air pistol bronze, combined with Rhythm Sangwan to win the mixed air pistol gold. The Indian pair beat the experienced Serbs, Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec 16-10, after having topped qualification with 583, one point ahead of the Serbian pair.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The results: Mixed air pistol: 1. India-2 (Rhythm Sangwan, Varun Tomar) 16 (583); 2. Serbia (Zorana Arunovic, Damir Mikec) 10 (582); 3. Germany (Sandra Reitz, Robin Walter) 16 (580); 4. France (Camilie Jedrzejewski, Florian Fouquet) 6 (577); 5. India (Divya Subbaraju, Sarabjot Singh) 577.

Mixed air rifle: 1. India-2 (Narmada Nithin, Rudrankksh Patil) 16 (635.8); 2. Hungary (Eszter Denes, Istvan Peni) 6 (631.0); 3. Germany-2 (Lisa Mueller, Maximilian Dallinger) 16 (629.7); 4. Switzerland (Nina Christen, Christoph Duerr) 12 (628.9); 7. India (Tilottama Sen, Hriday Hazarika) 628.8.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US