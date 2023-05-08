HamberMenu
India proves too good for Iran

May 08, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST

Sports Bureau

Sports Bureau

India opened its campaign with a 3-0 victory over Iran in Group-B of the Asia-Oceania Junior Davis Cup under-16 tennis tournament in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, on Monday.

Captain Sajid Lodi gave the chance for all three players in the team to get acclamatised to the conditions, and be prepared for the tougher matches ahead. Rethin Pranav and Kriish Tyagi won the singles matches. Aarjun Pandit partnered Kriish for doubles. India dropped 14 games in all in the three matches.

India next plays Indonesia on Tuesday.

The top two in each of the four groups will qualify for the quarterfinals and the top four will qualify for the World Group competition.

The results (league):

India bt Iran 3-0 (Rethin Pranav bt Mehrad Mansouri 6-3, 6-0; Kriish Tyagi bt Sam Pazoki 6-2, 6-4; Aarjun Pandit & Kriish Tyagi bt Mani Kardan & Mehrad Mansouri 6-3, 6-2).

Top News Today

