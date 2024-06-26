India House in Paris will be home away from home for Indian athletes

The first ever India House at the Paris Olympics will be a "home away from home" for the travelling national contingent and will also provide a glimpse into the country's "rich cultural and sporting heritage", IOA President P T Usha and IOC member Nita Ambani have stated.

The India House will commemorate the completion of 100 years of country's Olympic participation.

The India House will be located at the Parc de la Villette in Paris, which has been designated as the 'Park of Nations' during the Games and will be surrounded by 14 other hospitality houses including those from Netherlands, Canada, Brazil and France.

The India House has been established by the Reliance Foundation in partnership with the IOA (Indian Olympic Association) and will showcase "India's storied past, vibrant present, and exciting future alongside advances in technology and digitalisation", a press release said.

“India has proven its mettle as a host of major events and India House will reflect the strides we have made as a sporting nation as well as in the Olympic movement,” Usha said in a statement.

IOC (International Olympic Committee) member Nita Ambani added, “The IOC session in India last year, the first in 40 years, was a key milestone in our Olympic journey and we are delighted to continue this momentum with the launch of India House – a space where we will honour our athletes, celebrate our wins and share our stories.” The India House would also provide a platform for visitors to interact with sports legends.