India finishes runner-up

Sports Bureau

Defending champion Iran defeated India 25-12, 25-19, 22-25, 25-15 and won the Asian men’s under-20 volleyball title at Riffa (Bahrain) on Monday.

India, which has never won the under-20 Asian title, last made the final 20 years ago.

The runner-up position also helped India qualify for next year’s under-21 World championship.