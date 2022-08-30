India finishes runner-up
Sports Bureau
Defending champion Iran defeated India 25-12, 25-19, 22-25, 25-15 and won the Asian men’s under-20 volleyball title at Riffa (Bahrain) on Monday.
India, which has never won the under-20 Asian title, last made the final 20 years ago.
The runner-up position also helped India qualify for next year’s under-21 World championship.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.