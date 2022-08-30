Sport

India finishes runner-up

Defending champion Iran defeated India 25-12, 25-19, 22-25, 25-15 and won the Asian men’s under-20 volleyball title at Riffa (Bahrain) on Monday.

India, which has never won the under-20 Asian title, last made the final 20 years ago.

The runner-up position also helped India qualify for next year’s under-21 World championship.


