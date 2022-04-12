India fails the Polish test in final
SALSOMAGGIORE TERME ( ITALY
The Indian senior team lost to Poland in the final of the World bridge championships here recently. The team comprises Ashok Goel, Anil Padhye, Rajesh Dalal, Sukmal Das, Subroto Saha and R. Krishnan (playing captain and coach). Though India won two sessions (4 and 6), it was not enough to stop the Polish players.
