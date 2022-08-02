India enters mixed relay final at under-20 Worlds

Despite landing a day before the meet and after a 28-hour journey, the Indian quartet of Barath Sridhar, Priya H. Mohan, Kapil and Rupal Chaudhary broke the Asian junior record and entered the 4x400m mixed relay final in the World Athletics Under-20 Championships here on Monday.

India clocked an impressive 3:19.62s — the second fastest time in the World Athletics’ all-time outdoor under-20 list — erasing its Asian record of 3:20.60 clocked while winning the bronze at last year’s Worlds in Nairobi. India was second overall, after the three heats, behind USA (3:18.65s, new championships record).

Meanwhile, Jharkhand’s Ashakiran Barla qualified for the women’s 800m semifinal clocking 2:09.71s and making the cut as one of the fastest losers.

Laxita Sandilea, the other Indian in the fray, was seventh in her heat (32).

Other Indian results: Men: 100m: Aman Khokhar (7).