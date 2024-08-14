India can do a hat-trick of Test series triumphs in Australia: Ravi Shastri

India is capable of a hat-trick of Test series triumphs in Australia given the quality of its bowlers and the strong batting lineup that has the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, feels former head coach Ravi Shastri.

India have won the last two Test series in Australia and has held onto the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy since the Kangaroos claimed a 2-0 series victory on home soil at the beginning of 2015.

"With (Jasprit) Bumrah fit, (Mohammed) Shami fit, you've got Mohammed Siraj there. You've got the likes of (Ravichandran) Ashwin and (Ravindra) Jadeja, as well as some very good bench strength. One can't wait for that series to start and (I think) India can do the hat-trick (of series victories in Australia)," Shastri told ICC.

Australia legend Ricky Ponting had recently predicted a 3-1 series win for his country but Shastri said that Indian bowlers can get the job done provided their batters are up to the challenge.

"It is going to be one heck of a series and India have every chance of making it a hat-trick because they've got their bowlers fit and if they can bat well, they can tickle (beat) Australia once again," said Shastri.

India will play a five-match series Down Under beginning with the Test at Perth in November this year.

The Pat Cummins-led Australia are upbeat after they exacted sweet revenge over Rohit Sharma's side during the World Test Championship final at The Oval last year, and Shastri feels that a hurting home side would be more than keen to re-claim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"The Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia over five Test matches is going to be a humdinger.

"Remember, India have beaten Australia twice on the last two tours and Australia have not had a hand on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in almost a decade and that's the reason why everyone will be waiting for these two heavyweights of Test match cricket over the last five to eight years to go head-to-head," added Shastri.

With Australia too boasting a strong bowling line-up, Shastri feels that revenge will be on the home team's mind because of successive series losses they have suffered in the last two editions.

"We know what Australia will be wanting (revenge). They will be thirsty, they'd be looking to go at the throats of the Indians because they've been beaten there (in Australia) twice.

"The attack is pretty much the same. One of the greatest fast bowling attacks – (one of the greatest) all-round attacks when you add Nathan Lyon there – in a long, long time. And one of the best in the history of the game. They'll be looking for those 20 wickets, game after game to help Australia win the series." "It's going to be India's batting against the Australian fast bowlers. And of course, the Indian bowling attack is going to be something everyone will be waiting to see," he added.

