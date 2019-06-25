India bids to host 2023 IOC session

India on Tuesday proposed to host the 2023 IOC session in Mumbai, which is expected to choose the host city for the 2030 Winter Olympics.

IOA President Narinder Batra and member Nita Ambani submitted the formal bid to the IOC chief Thomas Bach here. Batra is set to be elected as a new IOC member during the Session on Wednesday.

India had wanted to host the ongoing session but it lost to the Italian city of Milan. Later, Milan had to step back from the role after Italy decided to bid for the 2026 Winter Games instead.

An IOC rule prohibits host city candidates from being elected in their home country. The Italian city was on Monday named as host of 2026 Winter Olympics. India had earlier hosted an IOC Session in 1983 in New Delhi.