India beat Australia in final league match of badminton mixed team event

Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty and B.sumeeth Reddy of Team India compete with Tran Hoang Pham and Jack Yu of Team Australia during Badminton Men’s Doubles - Group A match between India and Australia on day two of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at NEC Arena on July 30, 2022 on the Birmingham, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Already through to the quarterfinals, defending champions India continued their rampaging run as they beat Australia in their final group A match of mixed team competition at the Commonwealth Games.

The Indians have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead over the Australians on Saturday.

After blanking Pakistan 5-0 on the first day, India yet again were by far the better team on display on the second day as they outclassed Sri Lanka 5-0 first and then beat Australia to top the group on way to the quarterfinals.

World championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth started the proceedings for India against Australia, beating Lin Xiang Ying 21-14 21-13 in a lop-sided contest.

Two-time Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu then trounced Chen Wendy Hsuan-Yu 21-10 21-12 to hand India a 2-0 lead.

In the first doubles clash of the tie, Sumeeth and Chirag defeated Tran Hoang Pham and Jack Yu 21-16 21-19 to give India an unassailable 3-0 lead.

While India claimed the top spot, Sri Lanka are currently in second place in group A.