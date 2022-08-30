India bags silver at Asian under-20 meet

The Indian volleyball team members with their silver medals. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

India qualified for the men’s under-21 World championship, after winning a silver at the Asian u-20 volleyball championship, losing 12-25, 19-25, 25-22, 15-25 to Iran in the final in Riffa, Bahrain on Monday.

India bagged a silver after a gap of 20 years. With this win, Iran has seven golds in the tournament, the most by any team. India had previously won two silvers having lost to South Korea in 1994 and Iran in 2002.

India captain Dushyant Singh received the best blocker award, while Karthikeyan was awarded the best libero trophy by the Asian Volleyball Confederation.