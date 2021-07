India at the Tokyo Olympics

15 July 2021 13:19 IST

After a long and impatient wait, the country will witness its strong and skilled contingent take part in 18 sporting events.

A contingent of 228 Indian athletes will be taking fierce and long strides into the Tokyo Games 2021. As Tokyo underwent a harsh bout of the pandemic in 2020, the games were postponed to 2021. The Olympic fanfare is now set to begin on the July 23 through August 8 in Tokyo, Japan.

Here’s a list of all participating athletes who are keeping India’s medal hopes alive:

Archery, July 23- 31

Athletes Tarundeep Rai, Atanu Das and Praveen Jadhav will be representing the men’s team.

Whereas, Deepika Kumari who is currently ranked no. 1 in world archery, shall be representing the women’s team.

Athletics July 30- Aug 8

The Women Athletes comprise, Dutee Chand for 100 metres and 200 metre races, Kamalpreet Kaur and Seema Antil-Punia for discus throw, Annu Rani for javelin throw, Bhawna Jat and Priyanka Goswami for 20km walk, V.Revathi, V.Subha and S. Dhanalakshmi for 4x400 m mixed relay.

The Men’s team comprises, Avinash Sable for 300metre steeple chase, M.P Jabir for 400m hurdles, M. Sreeshankar for long jump, Tejinderpal Singh Toor for shot put, Neeraj chopra and Shivpal Singh for javelin throw, K.T Irfan, Sandeep Kumar and Rahul Rohilla for 20km walk, Gurpreet Singh for 50km walk, Amoj Jacob, Arokia Rajiv, Muhammed Anas, Naganath Pandi, Noah Nirmal for 4x400m relay, Sarthak Bhambri and Alex Antony for 4x400m relay.

Badminton July 24 –August 2

Men’s singles will be played by B. Sai Praveen

Women’s singles will be played by P.V Sindhu

Men’s doubles will be played by: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty

Boxing July 24- August 8

Men: Amit panghal (52kg), Manish kaushik (63kg), Vikas krishan (69kg), Ashish Kumar (75kg), Satish Kumar (+91 kg)

Women: Mary Kom (51kg), Simranjit kaur (60kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), Pooja Rani (75kg),

Equestrian July 24 onwards

Represented by Fouaad Mirza

Fencing July 24 onwards

C.A Bhavani Devi (sabre)

Golf July 29- August 1 , August 4- 7

Men: Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane

Women: Aditi Ashok

Gymnastics July 24 onwards

Pranati Nayak

Hockey July 24- august 6

Men’s Squad

Goalkeeper: P.R Sreejesh

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Birendra lakra

Midfielders: Hardik Singh, manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit

Forwards: Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh

Women’s Squad

Goalkeeper: Savita

Defender: Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Gurjit Kaur, Udita

Midfielder:Nisha Neha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambham, Monika, Navjot kaur, Salima Tete

Forwards: Rani, Navneet kaur, Lalremsiami, Vandana katariya, Sharmila Devi

Judo July 24 onwards

Sushila Devi, Likmabam (Women’s extra light weight 48 kg)

Rowing July 23- 30

Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh (Men’s light weight double sculls)

Sailing July 25 – August 4

Vishnu Saravan, KC Ganapathy, varun Thakkar

Nethra Kumanan

Shooting July 24- August 2

Men

10m Air Rifle: Divyansh Singh Panwar, Deepak Kumar

10m Air Pistol: Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma

50m Rifle 3 Position: Sanjeev Rajput, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar

Skeet: Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmad Khan

Women

10m Air Rifle: Apurvi Chandela, Elavenil Valarivan

10m Air Pistol: Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Singh Deswal 25m Sports Pistol: Rahi Samobat, Manu Bhaker

50m Rifle 3 Position: Anjum Moudgil, Tejaswini Sawant

10m Air Rifle Mixed Team: Divyansh Singh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan, Deepak Kumar and Anjum Moudgil

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team: Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker, Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Singh Deswal

Swimming July 24 to August 1

Men: Sajan Prakash (200m butterfly), Srihari Nataraj (100m backstroke) Women: Maana Patel (100m) backstroke)

Table Tennis July 24 - August 6

Men’s singles: Sharath Kamal, G. Sathiyan

Women’s singles: Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee Mixed doubles. Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal

Tennis July 24 to August 1

Women’s doubles: Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina

Weightlifting July 24 to August 4

Mirabal Chanu (Women’s 49kg)

Wrestling August 1 – August 7

Men: Ravi Kumar Dahiya (Freestyle, 57kg), Bajrang Punia (Freestyle, 65kg). Deepak Punia (Freestyle, 86kg)

Women: Seema Bisla (Freestyle, 50kg), Vinesh Phogat (Freestyle 53kg), Anshu Malik (Freestyle 57kg). Sonam Malik (Freestyle 62kg)