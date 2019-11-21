India and Bangladesh venture into uncharted territory with day/night Tests

India, cricket’s biggest market, finally shed its reluctance and welcomed day/night Tests. The iconic Eden Gardens will host the second and final India-Bangladesh Test under lights from Friday.

Eden, the first venue to hold ODI and T20 World Cup finals in the country, had taken the lead in 2016 to stage India’s first day-night pink-ball match — between local clubs Mohun Bagan and Bhawanipore — under the leadership of former Cricket Association of Bengal president and India captain Sourav Ganguly.

It is only befitting that with Ganguly’s elevation as Board of Control for Cricket in India president his home ground has risen to the occasion again — this time at the highest level.

Ultimate attraction

Even as the presence of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a host of VVIPs and elite sportspersons will corner some of the limelight, action in the middle will remain the ultimate attraction.

Plenty of questions surrounding the ball will exercise the minds of cricket lovers as well as the players. Both teams, making their pink-ball debut, may appear to be evenly placed, but the Indians will hold a distinct edge.

At least 10 players of the Indian squad have played a pink-ball match under lights. Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Ishant Sharma featured in Duleep Trophy matches in 2016 and 2017, while Wriddhiman Saha and Mohammed Shami donned Bagan colours in the CAB Super League final in 2016.

The Bangladesh players do not have much experience on this front.

Considering the yawning gap in the performance of the two sides in the first Test in Indore, where India recorded a crushing innings win to take an unassailable 1-0 lead, the Mominul Haque-captained Bangladesh may find itself under tremendous pressure due to the additional challenge of adapting to the colour of the ball under lights.

Some practice in Indore followed by a couple of days’ nets here is all the preparation the teams have had ahead of the much-anticipated Test.

Given the available options, the Indian team management may be tempted to play wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who can trouble the visitors with the black-seamed pink leather.

While sighting the ball will be the batsmen’s first concern, the bowlers, especially the faster ones, will be keen on controlling the movement owing to the extra shine on the pink cherry.

Dew factor

The dew factor is also expected to impact the 12th day-night Test (men) since its initiation in Adelaide in 2015.

The Virat Kohli-led India — boasting a formidable batting line-up and a lethal pace-dominated attack, which will be eager to use the assistance expected from the track — will look to carry forward its awesome form.

And, a full-house Eden is likely to witness a memorable Test.

The teams (from):

India: Virat Kohli (Capt.), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant (wk).

Bangladesh: Mominul Haque (Capt.), Shadman Islam, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Liton Das (wk), Mohammad Mithun (wk), Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Ebadot Hossain and Abu Jayed.

Umpires: Rod Tucker and Marais Erasmus; TV umpire: Joel Wilson; Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle.

Match starts at 1 p.m.