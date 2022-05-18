India adds two more gold through rapid fire pistol

Sports Bureau

The domination of India in the Junior World Cup shooting in Suhl, Germany, continued with the team adding two gold and a silver in the 25-metre rapid fire pistol event.

In the rapid fire pistol mixed team competition, Simranpreet Kaur Brar and Vijayveer Sidhu defeated compatriots Anish Bhanwala and Tejaswani 17-9 for the gold.

In the men’s team competition, Anish, Vijayveer and Sameer helped India win the gold in majestic fashion, outclassing Thailand 17-1, after having reigned supreme in the two stages of qualification.

In women’s skeet team event, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Darshna Rathore and Areeba Khan qualified for the bronze medal match against Germany, while Slovakia and Britain were set for the gold match.

The junior men’s skeet shooters could not make an impact. Abhay Singh Sekhon had 113 for the 23rd spot, the best of the lot in a field of 64.

India took its tally to 13 gold, 14 silver and four bronze, comfortably on top of the table. Italy is a distant second with four gold and five bronze. Poland (3), USA (2), France (2), Germany, Australia and Bulgaria shared the rest of the golds decided so far.

The results:

25m rapid fire pistol: Junior men’s team: 1. India (Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu, Sameer) 17 (568) 851; 2. Thailand (Waster Kongklang, Wachiravit Phuangthong, Thanawit Kruawongkaew) 1 (523) 827; 3. Norway 474 (765).

Mixed team: 1. India (Simranpreet Kaur Brar, Vijayveer Sidhu) 17 (379) 569; 2. India-2 (Anish Bhanwala, Tejaswani) 9 (377) 559; 3. Norway 17(344) 509; 4. Thailand 11 (349) 539.