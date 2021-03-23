Ind vs Eng | England win toss, opt to field in first ODI

India beat England 3-1 in the four-Test series before claiming a 3-2 victory in the five-match T20 series on Saturday.

England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to field against India in the first ODI of the three-match series here on Tuesday.

India handed ODI debuts to Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna, while spinner Kuldeep Yadav also made a comeback to the playing XI.

For England, Sam Billings, Tom Curran and Moeen Ali are back in the XI.

The opening match is being played at the MCA Stadium in Gahunje on the outskirts of the city, sans spectators.

Teams:

India

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul (w), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

England

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Jos Buttler(w), Ben Stokes, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.