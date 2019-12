Impavid wins South India 2000 Guineas

Arjun Mangalorkar’s ward Impavid, piloted by David Egan, won the South India 2000 Guineas, the second Classic of the season held here on Thursday (Dec. 19). The winner is the property of Dr. Nevill R. Devlaliwalla. Jockey C. Umesh scored a treble, while trainer Mandanna saddled four winners on the day.

Impavid, who took a smart jump, settled down to race behind the leader (Glorious Destiny) till the last 250m before taking command. He held on gamely from the late and fast-finishing Lightning Bolt to win by a head.

1. G. KASTURI MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m), maiden 2-y-o only (Terms): RIPPLING WATERS (Nakhat Singh) 1, Divina (Akshay Kumar) 2, Mayflower (Umesh) 3 and One Lucky Girl (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 3, 6-1/2 and 5-3/4. 1m, 13.79s. ₹16 (w), 5 and 5 (p), SHP: 30, FP: 67, Q: 14, Tla: 70. Favourite: Divina. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: R. Foley.

2. BLUE ICE PLATE (1,600m), rated 20 to 45: MAGICAL WISH (Umesh) 1, Amaterasu (Ajeeth Kumar) 2, Mighty Princess (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Glorious Asset (K. Sai Kiran) 4. Nose, 2 and 1-1/4. 1m, 40.81s. ₹14 (w), 5, 6 and 6 (p), SHP: 31, FP: 61, Q: 23, Tla: 98. Favourite: Amaterasu. Owners: M/s. Manjri Horse Breeders Farm Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Mandanna.

3. ALWARPET PLATE (1,000m), rated 00 to 25: FLAME OF DIABLO (B. Nikhil) 1, Orange Pekoe (Azfar Syeed) 2, Vitto Garden (Farhan) 3 and Tyre Buvva (Merchant) 4. Not run: Indialite. 2, dist. and lnk. 1m, 0.61s. ₹9 (w), 7, 10 and 25 (p), SHP: 21, FP: 74, Q: 39, Tla: 822. Favourite: Flame Of Diablo. Owner: Mr. Tatineni Prasad Rao. Trainer: Vishesh.

4. MOONLIGHT ROMANCE PLATE (1,400m), rated 40 to 65: COTTON HALL (Umesh) 1, The Viceroy (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Star Elegant (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Branka (Nazerul) 4. Not run: Ganton and Seven Crore. 3/4, nk. and 2-3/4. 1m, 26.07s. ₹27 (w), 5, 6 and 5 (p), SHP: 10, FP: 702, Q: 107, Tla: 228. Favourite: Star Elegant. Owners: Mr. K.S. Mandanna & Mr. Gamini Jayaratne K.G. Trainer: Mandanna.

5. ORIGINAL VEL B. SAMPATHKUMARAN MEMORIAL CUP (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 60 to 85: SUPER SUCCESS (David Allan) 1, Never Again (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Cher Amie (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Breaking Bounds (Nakhat Singh) 4. 1/2, 1-3/4 and 1/2. 1m, 24.92s. ₹12 (w), 6, 6 and 7 (p), SHP: 25, FP: 81, Q: 72, Tla: 266. Favourite: Super Success. Owners: Mr. N. Venkataswamy & Mr. V. Dheeraj. Trainer: Dheeraj.

6. SOUTH INDIA 2000 GUINEAS (1,600m), 3-y-o (Terms): IMPAVID (Air Support-Polenta) David Egan 1, LIGHTNING BOLT (Excellent Art-Shamaal) Nathan Evans 2, SIR SUPREMO (Speaking Of Which-Cool Mover) Suraj Narredu 3 and GLORIOUS DESTINY (Saamidd-Perpetual Glory) Umesh 4. Hd, 1-3/4 and 1. 1m, 36.76s. ₹16 (w), 5, 5 and 5 (p), SHP: 21, FP: 26, Q: 28, Tla: 343. Favourite: Lightning Bolt. Owner: Dr. Nevill R. Devlaliwalla. Trainer: Arjun Mangalokar.

7. ORIGINAL VEL B. SAMPATHKUMARAN MEMORIAL CUP (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 60 to 85: SMASHING APPROACH (Brisson) 1, Knight In Armour (Suraj Narredu) 2, Sentosa (Azfar Syeed) 3 and Hebron (Umesh) 4. Lnk, 1/2 and 2-3/4. 1m, 25.61s. ₹185 (w), 9, 9 and 6 (p), SHP: 15, FP: 804 (c/o), Q: 132, Tla: 9,136. Favourite: Knight In Armour. Owner: Mr. A.V. Jayaprakash. Trainer: Mandanna.

8. PUNE PLATE (1,000m), rated 20 to 45: FIAT JUSTITIA (Umesh) 1, El Politico (Nathan Evans) 2, Into The Light (B. Nikhil) 3 and Magic Storm (K. Sai Kiran) 4. 1-1/2, 2-1/4 and 2-3/4. 59.95s. ₹20 (w), 15, 9 and 46 (p), SHP: 17, FP: 45, Q: 21, Tla: 692. Favourite: El Politico. Owners: Mr. S. Ganapathy & Mr. K.S. Mandanna. Trainer: Mandanna.

Jkt: ₹3,94,823 (c/o on 4th leg), Mini Jkt: 21,523 (c/o), Tr (i): 303 (57 tkts.), (ii): 2,426 (14 tkts.).