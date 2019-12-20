Sport

I’m not up to match speed yet: Anderson

England fast bowler James Anderson admitted on Thursday that he was “not up to match speed yet”, just a week away from the first Test against South Africa.

“I’m just looking to force my way into the Test side,” he said ahead of a three-day match against South Africa-A, starting at Willowmoore Park on Friday.

“I know I'm not up to match speed yet.”

With 575 wickets in 149 matches, Anderson, 37, has taken more wickets in Tests than any other fast bowler but he said he still had “that hunger and desire to be back”.

Cricket Sport
