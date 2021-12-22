Illustrious Ruler, Eagle Prince, Empress Eternal, Sinatra and Royal Aristocrat excel

Illustrious Ruler, Eagle Prince, Empress Eternal, Sinatra and Royal Aristocrat excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Dec. 22).

Outer sand

600m: Storm Trigger (Santosh G) 43.5. Semper FII (Ramandeep) 44. Senora Bianca (rb), Sheer Elegance (Shahar Babu) (rb) 44.5.

800m: Valeska (Nikhil Naidu), Glorious Sunlight (C. Brisson) 56.5, 600/42. Former finished four lengths ahead. Proposed (rb), Undeniable (Shahar Babu) 57.5, 600/43. They finished together. Nagada (M. Bhaskar) 1-0, 600/44.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Pense'e (P. Vikram) 1-7.5, 800/55.5, 600/41.5. Responded well to the urgings. Roka (P. Vikram) 1-8, 800/56, 600/42. Strode out well.

Inner sand

600m: Masterpiece (Farhan Alam), Pink Pearl (Koshi Kumar) 45. Latter finished two lengths in front. Lordship (Shahar Babu), Royal Symbol (Mubs Kareem) 42.5. They are in fine shape. Cavallo Vincente (S. Kabdhar) 46. Easy. Durango (Sai Vamsi) 42. Mystical Magician (Inayat), Remediesofspring (Farhan Alam) 43.5. Be Calm (rb), Berrettini (rb) 43. Former better. Beauty Of The Turf (Farid Ansari) 40. Good. Turf Exemplar (Farid Ansari) 42. Innisbrook (Md. Feroze) 47.

800m: Sentosa (rb), Noble Heir (Shaliyar Khan) 1-0, 600/45. They finished together. Chaitanya (rb) 59, 600/45. Kasi Masi (rb) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. Sasakwa (Farid Ansari) 56, 600/38.5. Fit for the fray. Copper Queen (Rajendra Singh) 56.5, 600/42.5. Retains form. Sinatra (Shahar Babu), Cavallo Bonito (Farhan Alam) 54, 600/39.5. Former finished four lengths in front. Sovereign Power (Shyam Kumar) 55, 600/38.5. Extended in the last part. Demerara (A. Ayaz Khan) 1-1, 600/45.5. Succession (S. Kamble) 55.5, 600/41. Slightly urged. Royal Aristocrat (Farid Ansari) 52, 600/37.5. In fine nick. Fada (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Bella Amour (Farid Ansari), Wonderful Era (Rajendra Singh) 1-0, 600/44. Easy. Mister Moonlight (P. Vikram) 56, 600/42. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Eyes Of Falcon (N. Murugan), Star Elegance (Ishwar Singh) 1-10.5, 800/55.5, 600/43. They moved well and finished together. Raisina (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/48. Easy. Eagle Prince (Shyam Kumar) 1-8, 800/53.5, 600/40. Moved impressively. Katahdin (rb) 1-11.5, 800/59.5, 600/46. Eased up. Illustrious Ruler (Farid Ansari) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38.5. A good display. Empress Eternal (Farid Ansari) 1-7.5, 800/53.5, 600/38.5. Maintains form. Epistoiary (Koshi Kumar) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/47.5. Royal Treasure (Farid Ansari) 1-6, 800/53.5, 600/39. Stretched out well. Eagle Bluff (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Easy. M S G Fantasy (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Sirona (P. Vikram) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/46. Easy. Santamarina Star (M. Bhaskar), Leuba (Shahar Babu) 1-12, 800/57, 600/42.5. They are in good shape. Vulcanic (M.S. Deora), Whiskey Sour (N. Jodha) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/45. They finished level. Come Calling (R. Manish) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42.5. Well in hand. Salvo (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/44.5. Easy. That's My Class (C. Brisson) 1-14, 800/59.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Mezcal (Farhan Alam) 1-14, 800/1-0.5, 600/46.5. Easy.