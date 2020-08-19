Sport

Idea mooted for separate para awards

Sensing the need to review the parameters designed for the selection committee to recommend names for the National Sports Awards, the Sports Ministry is aiming to bring about changes.

Some jury members were keen on setting appropriate norms for judging performances in team and individual events separately. Others sought parity in treating performers from Olympic and non-Olympic disciplines. Further, the stress was also on separate awards for para athletes and those excelling in indigenous disciplines.

One eminent jury member suggested a separate set of awards, other than the Dronacharya awards, for coaches who work at the grassroots level and harness raw talent into potential champions.

The two-day meeting ended by recommending a longer list of awardees on Tuesday than ever before. Changes cannot be ruled out after Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju reviews these recommendations.

