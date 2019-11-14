Iconic duels a thing of the past, says Tendulkar

A dearth of quality pace bowlers has all but put an end to iconic duels which once added to the charm of Test cricket, said Sachin Tendulkar, who is worried about the traditional format’s health.

A Sunil Gavaskar vs Andy Roberts, Dennis Lillee or Imran Khan was worth the wait during the 1970s and ’80s. Similarly, a Tendulkar vs Glenn McGrath or Wasim Akram used to be a connoisseur’s delight.

But not anymore, feels the man, who played 200 Tests in his illustrious 24 years in international cricket. “There no longer are rivalries that people looked forward to because there are very few world-class fast bowlers now. The quality of fast bowling can surely be better,” Tendulkar told PTI, analysing the game’s evolution.

Need better pitches

Tendulkar was of the opinion that playing surfaces were the root cause of the diminishing standards. Competitiveness, as far as Tests were concerned, was confined to India, Australia and England, he said.

“I think it has got to do with the kind of pitches provided. If we provide fair pitches where fast bowlers as well as spinners get help, the balance between bat and ball will be restored,” said the man who scored 15,921 runs with 51 hundreds.

For Tendulkar, the model pitches are the ones on which the Ashes was played in England. “I feel this year’s Ashes had some of the best Test pitches in recent times. Magnificent I would say. When they moved to Old Trafford, you saw that Test wasn’t as exciting as the ones at the Headingley, or the Lord’s Test or for that matter even the one at the Oval. I thought those Test matches were exciting,” he said.

For someone, who has seen the evolution of the game from Tests to T20s, Tendulkar remains a purist at heart, who would never endorse an IPL performance as being good enough to merit selection in the ODI and Test team.

Unless, of course, the player in question is as exceptional as Jasprit Bumrah.

“I don’t support that unless there is an exceptional talent, who can be good across formats. Jasprit Bumrah is one example,” he stated.

He has now been retired for six years. So what does Tendulkar miss most?

Across generations

“I am probably the one player who has played with five generations. One that had Kapil Dev, Ravi Shastri, Krish Srikkanth, Dilip Vengsarkar and Mohammed Azharuddin. Followed by my generation of players like Sourav (Ganguly) and Rahul (Dravid). Then came Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, Virender Sehwag and Ashish Nehra. After that was Suresh Raina’s generation followed by Virat (Kohli), Rohit (Sharma) and Ajinkya (Rahane). I miss the laughter, the seriousness, the celebrations,” he said.