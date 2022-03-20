ICC rates Chinnaswamy pitch ‘below average’

The venue has received one demerit point

The venue has received one demerit point

The pitch for the second Test match between India and Sri Lanka at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has been rated “below average” by match referee Javagal Srinath, a press release from the ICC stated on Sunday.

The match finished inside three days, with India winning by a whopping 238-run margin to sweep the series 2-0. The venue has now received one demerit point under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process.

The demerit points will remain active for a rolling five-year period and a venue that accumulates five such points will be suspended from hosting international cricket for 12 months.

“The pitch offered a lot of turn on the first day itself and though it improved with every session, in my view, it was not an even contest between bat and ball,” the ICC release quoted Srinath as saying. Srinath’s report has been forwarded to the BCCI, the release added.