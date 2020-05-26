Sport

ICC finalises electionprocedure

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board met on Tuesday to finalise the election procedure for the chairman’s post.

The decisions of the Board, headed by Shashank Manohar who is set to vacate the post after serving as the first independent chairman for four years, will be announced after a crucial meeting on Thursday to discuss the fate of the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in Australia in October-November this year.

