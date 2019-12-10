ICC chairman Manohar not to run for a third term

The first independent chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), Shashank Manohar, has told his ICC director colleagues that he will not run for a third two-year term in May 2020.

Manohar, who has been the independent chairman since June 2016, will bring an end to his office at the ICC annual conference at Cape Town in July next year.

Sharing his thoughts with The Hindu on Monday, Manohar said: “I am not interested in continuing for another two-year term. Majority of directors have requested me to continue but I have told them that I do not wish to do so.”

Manohar had resigned in March 2017, eight months after taking over, but persuaded by colleagues, he continued. He was re-elected unopposed in June 2018. “I have been the chairman for nearly five years. I am very clear, I do not want to continue from June 2020. My successor will be known next May. He has to be elected in May to take charge after me at the annual conference,” said Manohar.

A quirk of fate paved the way for the Nagpur-based 62-year-old to become the BCCI president for a second time in November 2015. And as a result, he became the BCCI nominee in the ICC board, and its chairman from November 2015 to May 2016.

Manohar was elected unopposed as the the BCCI president for the second time following the demise of Jagmohan Dalmiya.

The new independent chairman will be elected by the present 15 directors, should there be an election. The past and present directors are eligible to be proposed and seconded to the chairman’s post. Manohar does not have a vote.

The BCCI, under the new dispensation, is yet to inform the ICC about its nominee (director and alternate director) to the ICC board. It has named secretary Jay Shah to the ICC Chief Executive Committee.