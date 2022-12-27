ADVERTISEMENT

I made a mental shift for this season: Samarth

December 27, 2022 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - Panaji:

Sports Bureau

To stand out among the crowd in Indian domestic cricket, a batter must consistently make big scores. This realisation has dawned on Karnataka opener R. Samarth.

The batter had a quiet previous season, where he made three fifties. He was unable to convert the starts — a failing which bothered Samarth.

Come the new season, Samarth has corrected his flaw. In the three First Class matches that Karnataka has played thus far, Samarth has scores of 119 n.o., 137 and 140.

“Last year, I made a few errors. I got good starts, but I didn’t utilise those opportunities. I made a mental shift for this season. I shouldn’t be missing out on those opportunities, because it is a mistake to get out when you’re set. I wanted to play long and think big,” Samarth said here on Tuesday.

“To be noticed, and to be in the reckoning for anything, it is very important to convert these half-centuries into hundreds. It’s important for me to keep getting big runs consistently,” Samarth said.

