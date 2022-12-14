Gokulam aims for a win against NEROCA

December 14, 2022 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST

Manjeri

Buoyed by consecutive victories at home, a confident Gokulam Kerala FC takes on lowly NEROCA in an eight round match of the Hero I-League at the Payyanad stadium here on Thursday.

Gokulam, which is currently second in the table with 14 points, can become the topper if it beats NEROCA, which is placed 11th with six points.

Gokulam showed resilience and seized the opportunities that came its way in the home matches against Sudeva Delhi and Rajasthan United FC. It will be hoping to take advantage of the home conditions.

Gokulam’s Cameroon coach Richard Towa underlined his team’s ambition, saying the players were motivated to get full points against NEROCA.

“The chance to go to the top of the table is always a special motivation for the team and it’s necessary as well. The whole team is performing well. I’m happy with everyone. We will give out best to get three points in this game,’’ he said.

NEROCA coach Khogen Singh admitted that his side hasn’t had the best of the starts in the league, but added he had faith in the team to turn things around.

“We haven’t got the results we wanted in this league. But we have been playing well, and I have faith in the boys. Gokulam is a good side and is doing well at home. We will try our best for a win,’‘ he said.