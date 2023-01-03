I know the language of hard work, says Hardik Pandya

January 03, 2023 01:30 am | Updated 01:30 am IST - Mumbai:

Hardik Pandya, the new T20I captain, is known for his clean-hitting. Instead of dead-batting, the all-rounder middled virtually every question he faced in the pre-match media interaction on Monday. Excerpts:

On managing his workload: I know the language of hard work. I don’t think I know any other language in my life. I have been thrown here and there and the only thing that has got me back is my hard work. So, how I am going to manage is through my hard work. Keep working hard and make sure I look after my body which I do. Injuries and all are part of the game, I cannot change it.

On his resolution for 2023: The biggest (is) to win the World Cup. I don’t think there can be a bigger resolution than that. We will try everything possible to achieve it. Things are looking bright, and let’s hope it is (good).

On Rishabh Pant’s mishap: What happened is very unfortunate. No one has control over it. As a team we wish him all the best, our love and prayers are always with him. Wish him a speedy recovery. Obviously he was a very important part of the team, now everyone knows the situation and lot of other people can get opportunities.

On avenging the Asia Cup loss against Sri Lanka: We are not looking to settle anything. We want to play good cricket. Yes, we will make them feel like we are in India, don’t worry about that. I assure and promise you they will feel that they are playing an international team and that too India in India. We don’t need to go and sledge them, our body language is enough for them to feel a little intimidated which we will do.

On Suryakumar Yadav playing his first international game in his hometown as vice-captain: I have said this in the past about Surya. He played international cricket late. I was always keen from 2020 for him to be part of the Indian team. But unfortunately it was not to be. I hope he continues the run for the Indian team and flourishes more in his life and scores more runs and makes sure that he helps the team to win as well.

