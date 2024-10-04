I had promised my family and team to score a double hundred, says Sarfaraz

Sarfaraz Khan takes pride in keeping his promise. And the chirpy character wore a content look after fulfilling a promise he made to his Mumbai teammates before the start of the Irani Cup tie against the Rest of India.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It has been an emotional week for me. I had promised my family and teammates that ‘if I am set, if I cross the fifty, I will score a double hundred – a hundred for me and hundred for my brother (Musheer),” Sarfaraz said here on Thursday, the third day of the match.

“If he (Musheer) would have played, Abbu (father Naushad) would have been prouder. Unfortunately, he met with an accident. So, I thought I have to somehow score a double ton in this match.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sarfaraz indeed has had a draining week, on and off the field. On the field, soon after joining Mumbai from the India camp the previous night, he has been out on the park in scorching heat for most of the last three days. And off it, since his family – with his father-cum-mentor Naushad and younger brother Musheer – involved in a road accident while travelling here for the Irani Cup game.

Once Musheer was ruled out of the game – and the following six weeks at least – Sarfaraz took the onus on himself and notched up an unbeaten 222 to guide Mumbai to a first innings against the Rest of India.

While four Mumbai batters – Ravi Shastri (RoI), Pravin Amre (RoI), Wasim Jaffer (Vidarbha) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (RoI) - had previously scored a double in Irani Cup, none had done so donning the Lion’s Crest. Sarfaraz achieved the feat on Day Two. But more than his individual milestone, he was happy for having helped Mumbai put on a sizeable total in its quest to win its maiden Irani title of the century.

“It’s a huge opportunity for us to win the Irani Cup after 26 years. I have a reputation of playing big knocks and I am happy I could delivered when the team wanted me to,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.