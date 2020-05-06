‘I bank on speed and endurance’

Satish Kumar, the first Indian boxer to qualify for the Olympics in the super heavyweight (+91kg) category, is banking on his speed and endurance to come good in the mega event next year.

At about six-foot-one-inch, Satish — an Asian Games bronze medallist and a CWG silver medallist — may look taller than many, but he knows that he will have to face towering opponents in the Olympics. The 31-year-old Arjuna award winner is preparing himself for the challenge.

“Some boxers have the advantage of height. I bank on my speed and endurance. In the super heavy category, the stress is on power. I want to counter that with speed and endurance,” Satish told The Hindu.

“As per the coaches’ instruction, I am working on my overall game. But the focus is on building strength. The postponement of the Olympics is an advantage as I get more time to work on the areas of improvement.”

Satish, weighing 95kg, is encouraged by the fact he is the first from India to qualify in super heavyweight. “I am very happy and proud … Getting a lot of motivation. Hope to win a medal for the country.”

Back to the roots

Satish, who got a taste of village life after 13 years, spoke about his plans for the lockdown period. “I stay in Noida. I knew we would not be able to get out of the room over there.

“I thought I should spend some time with my parents. It is much better than staying in the city. In the village there is a lot of open space. I can do my running and get some fresh air.

“My children’s online classes are on. I spend two-three hours with them. I play cards, ludo and carrom and devote some time for puja at the village temple.

“I go to our fields and work there. When wheat cutting was going on, I did my bit. Happy to be involved in agriculture after so many years,” said Satish, with a sense of satisfaction.