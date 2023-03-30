I am trying to be as consistent as I can be, says Joe Root

March 30, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST

Joe Root is gearing up for his maiden IPL.

The England run-machine has joined the Rajasthan Royals training camp in Jaipur and said that he is excited to be a part of the IPL.

“It’s a real family environment (at Royals),” said the former England Test captain. “Everyone seems to want to create that feel around things that it’s more than just performances on the field. It’s been a very warm welcome from the very first call, they said they were delighted to get me in the auction and I’m really looking forward to catching up further down the line.”

Root has arrived in India in cracking form, having made 153 not out and 95 in the thrilling Test against New Zealand at Wellington, which England lost by one run. Before that, at the International League T20 in the UAE, he had scored 80 not out (54b) and 82 (54b) for Dubai Capitals, against Sharjah Warriors and MI Emirates, respectively.

“I’m just trying to be as consistent as I can be,” Root said. “You can always work on things slowly and in the background, but ultimately you are trying to make sure that your strengths are as good as they possibly can be. And that you know you’re switched on and ready for any situation and scenario that you find yourself in and you have that clarity under pressure.” He said he always enjoyed watching Sanju Samson, the Royals captain. “I think he’s a hell of a talent and seems to keep growing every year as a player and as a leader.” he said.

“Riyan Parag played some important innings last year at a very young age. Ashwin is another name I’m really excited about. He’s definitely a match-winner, and it’s great to get the opportunity to work with these guys up close.”