Hyderabad Sailing Week from July 4

Special Correspondent

HYDERABAD

The 36th Hyderabad Sailing Week will be held from July 4 to 9 at the Secunderabad Sailing Club here, club secretary Vikrant Boorugu said on Saturday.

Some of the notable clubs which will be participating are Army Yachting Node (Mumbai), INWTC (Navi Mumbai), Trishna Sailing Club Army (Mysuru), National Sailing School (Bhopal), Yacht Club of Hyderabad, Navy Boys School (Goa).

They will participate in different categories such as Olympic and Asian Games classes, Laser Standard (ILCA 7) Open Men, Laser Radial (ILCA 6) Women & Open, Laser 4.7 (ILCA 4) youth boys and girls.

This year will see the highest participation in youth boys and girls’ class, ILCA 4. The young sailors are all below-17 and mostly still in school.

Commodore Arjun Pradipak, who is also YAI Dinghy Instructor to popularise sailing among the youth, has been instrumental in reviving sailing at the Secunderabad Club in the last decade.

Alekhya Coondoo and Shloka Mahesh are the medal prospects.

“This sailing event has been accredited as a Yachting Association of India (YAI) ranking event. The ranking of a sailor at the Hyderabad Sailing Week will be considered towards overall National ranking and subsequent selections for various national and international championships, including selection for Asian Games,” Vikrant said.