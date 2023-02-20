High Command should score a hat-trick in the Deccan Bookmakers Association Alcock Arabian Million (Gr.3)

February 20, 2023 01:30 am | Updated February 19, 2023 07:30 pm IST - Hyderabad

: Trainer L.V.R. Deshmukh’s High Command, who is in great heart should score a hat-trick in the Deccan Bookmakers Association Alcock Arabian Million (Gr.3), the main attraction of Monday’s (Feb. 20) races.

1. CHARON PLATE (1,100m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II) — 1.20 p.m.: 1. Colt Pistol (1) Imran Chisty 56, 2. Deccan Spirit (4) D.S. Deora 56, 3. Indian Sniper (8) Kiran Naidu 56, 4. Thunder Knight (6) Aneel 56, 5. Bold Beauty (3) Santosh Raj 54.5, 6. Livemore (7) Afroz Khan 54.5, 7. Warwick (2) P. Ajeeth Kumar 54.5 and 8. Zadelle (5) S. Saqlain 54.5.

1. WARWICK, 2. LIVEMORE, 3. COLD PISTOL

2.PRINCE PRADEEP PLATE (1,200m), 5-y-o and upward, rated upto 25 (Cat. III) — 1.50: 1. Exclusive Luck (7) Md. Ismail 60, 2. That’s My Way (8) Afroz Khan 60, 3. First Class (2) D.S. Deora 59.5, 4. Aiza (1) Mukesh Kumar 57.5, 5. Sweet Melody (4) Aneel 57.5, 6. Red River (6) Md. Ekram Alam 55.5, 7. Call Of The Blue (9) Gaurav Singh 54.5, 8. Dream Jewel (10) Sonu Kumar 54, 9. Space Time (5) P. Sai Kumar 54 and 10. Ar Superior (3) Santosh Raj 52.

1. FIRST CLASS, 2. AIZA, 3. SWEET MELODY

3. ONNU ONNU ONNU PLATE (Div. II) (1,600m), 5-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 2.20: 1. Master Touch (9) Mukesh Kumar 60, 2. Amalfitana (8) Kuldeep S 56.5, 3. Cash Register (5) B. Nikhil 55.5, 4. Royal Pal (3) R.S. Jodha 55, 5. Arrowtown (10) D.S. Deora 53.5, 6. Spectacular Cruise (7) S. Saqlain 53, 7. Sucker Punch (4) Afroz Khan 52.5, 8. Sundance Kid (6) Abhay Singh 52.5, 9. Muaser (2) P. Ajeeth Kumar 51.5 and 10. Sea Of Class (1) P. Sai Kumar 50.5.

1. MASTER TOUCH, 2. CASH REGISTER, 3. AMALFITANA

4. RAJA R.J.K. RANGA RAO, ZAMINDAR OF CHIKKAVARAM MEMORIAL CUP (1,600m), (Terms) 4-y-o & above (Cat. II) — 2.55: 1. General Atlantic (4) Gaurav Singh 59.5, 2. Stunning Force (1) Mohit Singh 59.5, 3. N R I Superpower (6) Imran Chisty 58, 4. Mark My Day (2) Nakhat Singh 57.5, 5. Kesariya Balam (3) S.Saqlain 54.5 and 6. Royal Grace (5) Afroz Khan 53.

1. N R I SUPERPOWER, 2. STUNNING FORCE, 3. GENERAL ATLANTIC

5. ONNU ONNU ONNU PLATE (Div. I) (1,600m), 5-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 3.30: 1. Advance Guard (2) Surya Prakash 60, 2. Pacific Command (3) Abhay Singh 59, 3. Explosive (4) A.A. Vikrant 56.5, 4. Quality Warrior (8) Aneel 55, 5. Akash (5) S. Saqlain 53.5, 6. Good Tidings (6) Mohit Singh 53.5, 7. Wot’s Up Jay (7) Mukesh Kumar 53.5, 8. Arba Wahed Arba (9) P.S. Chouhan 52.5, 9. I Am Superman (10) D.S. Deora 52.5, 10. My Marvel (11) P. Ajeeth Kumar 51.5 and 11. Lady Danger (1) B. Nikhil 50.

1. WOT’S UP JAY, 2. ARBA WAHED ARBA, 3. MY MARVEL

6. MIRZA ZUNNUR AHMED MEMORIAL CUP (2,000m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II) — 4.05: 1. Francis Bacon (7) Kuldeep S 60, 2. N R I Sun (8) Imran Chisty 57, 3. Miss Marvellous (5) Mukesh Kumar 56.5, 4. Alabama (3) Suraj Narredu 54, 5. Fly Tothe Stars (10) P.S. Chouhan 54, 6. Princess Daka (2) Abhay Singh 54, 7. Just Incredible (9) P. Ajeeth Kumar 53.5, 8. Carnival Lady (6) B. Nikhil 51.5, 9. Starwalt (1) Surya Prakash 51 and 10. Team Player (4) Gaurav Singh 51.

1. FRANCIS BACON, 2. N R I SUN, 3. ALABAMA

7. DECCAN BOOKMAKERS ASSOCIATION ALCOCK ARABIAN MILLION (Gr. 3) (1,400m) (Terms), 3-y-o only — 4.40: 1. High Command (1) S. Saqlain 57.5, 2. Brilliant Star (5) Suraj Narredu 54.5, 3. Caraxes (4) D.S. Deora 51.5, 4. Verrocchio (3) Santosh Raj 51.5 and 5. Windsor (2) Afroz Khan 50.

1. HIGH COMMAND, 2. BRILLIANT STAR

8. GENTLE SPY PLATE (1,200m), 4-y-o and upward, rated upto 25 — 5.15: 1. Cape Town (12) Mohit Singh 60, 2. Delhi Heights (14) B. Nikhil 60, 3. Riffa (9) Mukesh Kumar 60, 4. Shazia (11) D.S. Deora 60, 5. Blue Label (2) R.S. Jodha 59.5, 6. Chica Bonita (6) A.A. Vikrant 59, 7. Black Opal (3) S. Saqlain 58.5, 8. Silver Lining (5) Rafique Sk. 58.5, 9. Canterbury (4) Aneel 58, 10. Honourable Lady (10) Santosh Raj 57.5, 11. Good Day (1) Nakhat Singh 56, 12. Ikra (8) P. Sai Kumar 55.5, 13. Alina (13) P. Ajeeth Kumar 52.5 and 14. Ella Eldingar (7) G. Naresh 52.5.

1. SILVER LINING, 2. DELHI HEIGHTS, 3. RIFFA

Day’s Best: HIGH COMMAND

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8; Mini Jackpot (i): 2, 3, 4 & 5; (ii): 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Treble (i): 1, 2 & 3, (ii): 3, 4 & 5, (iii): 6, 7 & 8.

Tanala: All races.