Sale of tickets for HFC-BFC ISL match starts

V. V. Subrahmanyam
October 19, 2022 17:51 IST

HYDERABAD

Defending champion Hyderabad FC, which plays its first home game of the season against Bengaluru FC at the GMC Balayogi Stadium here on Saturday, announced the commencement of sale of tickets for the match.

This being the first match at home after the pandemic, HFC launched has priced the tickets from Rs. 200 and can be purchased through BookMyShow.

HFC will play five more games before the end of 2022 and the tickets for all games will be live soon.

HFC’s home matches schedule:

Oct 22: vs BFC; Oct. 29: vs FC Goa; Nov. 5: vs Odisha FC; Nov. 19: vs Kerala Blasters; Dec. 9: vs East Bengal; Dec. 29: vs NEUFC..

