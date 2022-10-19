Sport

Sale of tickets for HFC-BFC ISL match starts

HYDERABAD

Defending champion Hyderabad FC, which plays its first home game of the season against Bengaluru FC at the GMC Balayogi Stadium here on Saturday, announced the commencement of sale of tickets for the match.

This being the first match at home after the pandemic, HFC launched has priced the tickets from Rs. 200 and can be purchased through BookMyShow.

HFC will play five more games before the end of 2022 and the tickets for all games will be live soon.

HFC’s home matches schedule:

Oct 22: vs BFC; Oct. 29: vs FC Goa; Nov. 5: vs Odisha FC; Nov. 19: vs Kerala Blasters; Dec. 9: vs East Bengal; Dec. 29: vs NEUFC..


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 19, 2022 5:53:52 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/hyderabad-fc-match-tickets/article66029665.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY