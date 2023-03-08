Battle of equals as HFC, ATKMB kick-off knockout stage 

March 08, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST

HYDERABAD

Hyderabad FC’s quest to win the championship for the second time enters the decisive phase when it takes on the formidable ATK Mohun Bagan in the first-leg semifinal of the Hero ISL football championship at the GMC Balayogi Stadium here on Thursday night.

HFC, the defending champion, which finished second in the points table to make it to the last four stage for the second consecutive season.

Juan Ferrando’s in-form Mohun Bagan finished third, but eight points behind Hyderabad, in the league table but importantly won the last three games.

The likes of Dimitri Petratos, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan and Liston Colaco have been brilliant on their day and will be the danger men for the home team. Vishal Kaith, who has 10 clean sheets to his name and has been ably supported by a steady backline, that Hyderabad will look to break this Thursday.

Strong side

“This will be yet another close game. ATK Mohun Bagan are one of the strongest sides in the competition. We were clinical in the playoffs last season and were able to beat a side that were really good in both legs” HFC head coach Manolo Marquez said in the pre-match briefing.

“Now, they have a good momentum, better than when they came here in the league stage a month ago. They also have a few players coming back from injury and have a really strong squad. But, we have a really good team too and we will be hard to beat if we put in a strong performance,” Marquez said.

For HFC, the focus inevitably shifts to the likes of Bartholomew Ogbeche, the top goalscorer for the club, along with Javi Siverio, Joel Chianese, Borja Herrera, Mohammad Yasir and Halicharan Narzary who have all been superb upfront this season.

Clearly, defence, so effectively manned by the spirited Gurmeet Singh under the bar, has been HFC’s strength in its campaign. Not surprisingly, Marquez revealed that his side is relishing this chance to defend the trophy.

Apparently, HFC can look to the fact that it had beaten Mohun Bagan in both the league games to enter the field with a lot of confidence.

The match starts at 7.30 p.m.