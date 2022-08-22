Hyderabad FC asserts its class

Nazary and Gonzalez score in each half for a 2-0 win

Sports Bureau
August 22, 2022 17:43 IST

Indian Super League champion Hyderabad FC showed its class in beating Trau 2-0 in its opening Group C match of the Durand Cup football tournament at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal on Monday.

Halicharan Nazary drew first blood in the 28 th minute and Borja Gonzalez scored the second in the 53 rd minute to script Hyderabad’s convincing win.

This was Trau’s second successive defeat.

The experienced Hyderabad side had a bigger share of control over the ball and the match. Even though Trau created some fine moves initially, it could not pose any real threat due to the solidity of the Hyderabad defenders — captain Nikhil Poojary and Chinglensana Singh.

Hyderabad got its breakthrough when Nazary pounced on a loose ball and curled it in from about 25 yards. After the change of ends, Hyderabad increased the lead through Gonzalez’s stunner. The Spaniard received the ball from the right and shot home a left-footed long-ranger to take the wind out of a spirited Trau.

The sheer difference in class was apparent as Hyderabad, which gave game time to some of its foreign recruits, launched plenty of attacks. However, all efforts went in vain as the ball either ricocheted off the goalpost or was saved by the efficient Bishorjit under the bar.

The result: Hyderabad FC 2 (Halicharan Nazary 28, Borja Gonzalez 53) bt Trau 0.

