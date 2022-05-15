hyd local sport

Sport

Hyderabad boys and girls teams which won the Telangana State sub-junior throwball championship in Khammam.

Satyanarayana wins title

HYDERABAD: P. Satyanarayana won the Open title in the 192nd Brilliant Trophy chess tournament on Sunday.

Final placings:

Open: 1. P. Satyanarayan, 2. S.V.V. Chakravarthy, 3. D. Krishna, 4. G. Sahithya, 5. Abdul Azeez, 6. Krishna Kalyan, 6. Y. Jagadeeshwar, 8. K. Perumallu, 9. Ehaan Shaik, 10. L. Vijay Kumar.

Juniors: 1. Rithwik Reddy, 2. B. Samavarth, 3. P. Neha.

Age-group: Boys: U-15: 1. Mahaswin Reddy, 2. U. Rudraksh. U-13: 1. M. Hriday, 2. Vishnu Prakash. U-11: 1. B. Samavarth, 2. Arush Teja. U-9: 1. Rohit Subramanian, 2. Pranav Aaditya. U-7: 1. Hardhik Billa, 2. K. Agastya.

Girls: U-15: 1. P. Neha, 2. P. Naanya. U-13: 1. L. Vamshika, 2. Veda Shruthi. U-11: 1. Sasi Hasini, 2. Snigdha. U-9: 1. E. Sai Harshika, 2. Nithya Sri. U-7: 1. B. Vamshika, 2. B. Rishika.

Best woman player: G. Sahithya. Best veteran: V.S.N. Murthy.

CCOB CA is champion

City College Old Boys Cricket Association (CCOB) scored a seven-wicket win over Nizam Cricket Club in the final of the Eid Milap limited-overs cricket tournament for juniors, organised by the Emerging Cricketers Development Group (ECDG)  and School Sports and Games Federation (SSGF) at SKN cricket grounds (Boduppal).

The scores (final):

Nizam 172 in 29.4 overs (Karthik 61, Adrash 3/17, Asad 4/9, Sravan 3/11) lost to CCOB CA 173/3 in 24.1 overs (Abhinav 80, Ambarish 47).

Special awards: Asas Hussain (player-of-the-final), Ameer Shaikh (MVP), Abhinav Kumar (player-of-the-tournament, B. Ambarish (best batsman), G. Sravan (best bowler), G. Varshik (best fielder), Adarsh Deshmukh (best all-rounder), Dhruva Sai (emerging player), Azhar Khan (spirit of cricket).

Double for Hyderabad

Hyderabad bagged both the boys and girls’ titles in the eighth Telangana State sub-junior throwball championship at Pragathi Vidyalayam, Kallur, Khammam.

  The results:

Boys: Final: Hyderabad bt Khammam 15-11, 15-8; Third place: Medchal bt Nizamabad 15-13, 15-10.

Girls: Final: Hyderabad bt Ranga Reddy 15-10, 15-9; Third place: Mahabubnagar bt Khammam 15-6, 15-8.


