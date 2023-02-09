HamberMenu
Hunting Goddess and Come Back Please impress

February 09, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Hunting Goddess and Come Back Please impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Feb. 9) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Key To The Mint (P. Vinod) 41. Easy. Outlander (Gore) 40. Easy. Corfe Castle (N.B. Kuldeep), Mount Sinai (app) 38. Former finished four lengths ahead. Justin (Bhawani) 39. Moved freely. Senorita D (rb), Enabler (S.J. Sunil) and Giant King (Zameer) 41. Trio moved freely. Smart Choice (V. Bunde) 40. Easy. Empower (Shelar), Chieftain (P. Shinde) 41. Former ended four lengths in front.

800m: Snowfall (app) 57, 600/43. Easy. Kinzhal (V. Jodha), Midsummer Star (Ajinkya) 55, 600/41. Former was easy while the latter was pushed to finish level. Perfect Win (rb) 52, 600/38. Worked well. Hunting Goddess (Chouhan) 50, 600/37. Moved attractively. Swift (N. Bhosale) 56, 600/42. Easy. Regal Command (Bhawani) 52, 600/40. Moved well. Azrinaz (Bhawani) 53, 600/39. Sligjtly urged. Jet Typhoon (Merchant) 52, 600/39. oved freely.

1000m: Faranoush (C. Umesh) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Moved fluently. Reminiscence (Chouhan), Souza (N. Bhosale) 1-9, 800/54, 600/39. Pair moved level freely. Transcend (Mosin) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40. Good. Stunning Visual (Nazil) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Son Of A Gun (Mustakim) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Moved fluently. Come Back Please (Merchant) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well.

1200m: Champagne Smile (Mosin) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/55, 600/42. Urged in the last part.

