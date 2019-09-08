Hunt For Gold shines

Hunt For Gold shone when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Sept.8) morning.

Inner sand

800m: Translator (Yash), Polyneices (S.J. Sunil) 54, 600/40. Pair level. Sir Percy Blakeney (Nazil) 50.5, 600/38. Moved freely. Monk (A. Imran Khan), Dibaba (S.J. Sunil) 50, 600/37. Former was one length superior. Brothersofthewind (Trevor) 55, 600/41.5. Easy. Airmax (Nazil) 55, 600/41. Easy. Pablo (A. Imran Khan) 53, 600/39.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Seniority (Hamir), Dazzling Eyes (A. Imran Khan) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. They moved level freely. Golden Guest (Trevor) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Moved well. Sunset (Trevor) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Moved attractively. We Make The Rules (Vinod), Starringo (Pradeep) 1-20.5, 1000/1-5.5, 800/51, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely.

1400m: Hunt For Gold (Parmar) 1-33, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/41. Impressed. Valegro (Parmar) 1-39, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/42. Moved freely.

Mock race noted on September 7

Race track

1200m: Pure Zinc (Shubham), Galloping Goldmine (C.S.Jodha), Va Bene (Neeraj) and Grey Falcon (Kaviraj) 1-15, 600/36. Won by: Sh, 5, 1/2. Pure Zinc who was racing last till the bend easily came on the outside and pipped Galloping Goldmine at the wire.