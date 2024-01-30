ADVERTISEMENT

HPSL to sponsor Indian Derby on Feb. 4

January 30, 2024 06:08 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST

Vinayak M. Zodge

The 82nd edition of the Indian Derby, the premier horse racing event at the Mahalaxmi race course to be held on February 4 (Sunday), will be sponsored by the Horse Power Sports League (HPSL) and branded as ‘HPSL Indian Derby (Gr. 1)’.

The Derby, a significant fixture in the racing calendar since 1943, is expected to attract 14 horses competing for a prize money of ₹2 crore.

Attendees at the the racecourse on that day stand a chance to win cash prizes through a lucky draw, with a total of ₹1 million up for grabs. Moreover, there will be a bumper jackpot, featuring a net amount of ₹50 lakh, pushing the total pool beyond ₹1 crore.

Suresh Paladugu, chairman and managing director of HPSL, emphasised the goal of redefining the horse and human bond. The HPSL aims to introduce innovative leagues, representing teams based on seven languages — Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Marathi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, and Rajasthani. The initiative seeks to blend sports, entertainment, and lifestyle to attract a broader audience to the sport. 

Mr. Paladugu mentioned that they are actively working on the plan and will unveil it in the next six months.

