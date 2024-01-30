GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HPSL to sponsor Indian Derby on Feb. 4

January 30, 2024 06:08 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST

Vinayak M. Zodge

The 82nd edition of the Indian Derby, the premier horse racing event at the Mahalaxmi race course to be held on February 4 (Sunday), will be sponsored by the Horse Power Sports League (HPSL) and branded as ‘HPSL Indian Derby (Gr. 1)’.

The Derby, a significant fixture in the racing calendar since 1943, is expected to attract 14 horses competing for a prize money of ₹2 crore.

Attendees at the the racecourse on that day stand a chance to win cash prizes through a lucky draw, with a total of ₹1 million up for grabs. Moreover, there will be a bumper jackpot, featuring a net amount of ₹50 lakh, pushing the total pool beyond ₹1 crore.

Suresh Paladugu, chairman and managing director of HPSL, emphasised the goal of redefining the horse and human bond. The HPSL aims to introduce innovative leagues, representing teams based on seven languages — Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Marathi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, and Rajasthani. The initiative seeks to blend sports, entertainment, and lifestyle to attract a broader audience to the sport. 

Mr. Paladugu mentioned that they are actively working on the plan and will unveil it in the next six months.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.