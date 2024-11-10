Hour-mark goals see hosts Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC share the honours

The 1000th match in ISL history ended in a stalemate as the clash between Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC ended in a 1-1 draw at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday (November 9, 2024).

Chennaiyin captain Ryan Edwards scored the opening goal in the 60th minute, while Nathan Asher Rodrigues grabbed Mumbai’s equaliser in the 63rd.

The home team created the first scoring opportunity from a counter-attack in the eighth minute. Vincy Barretto, who had the chance to finish the counter, saw his low shot saved by Mumbai custodian Phurba Lachenpa.

In the 37th minute, Wilmar Jordan Gil thought he had scored with a looping header from Shields’ cross, only for Phurba to rescue his team again with a fingertip save.

The second-half saw both teams adopt a cautious approach, which brought down the tempo of the match, and it took a set-piece to finally break the deadlock.

In the 60th minute, CFC got a freekick after Vincy was fouled in the final third. Shields’ cross at the far-post was met by a towering header from Edwards, whose looping header beat Phurba and ended up at the back of the net after taking a touch off the woodwork.

Chennaiyin’s celebration lasted short - just three minutes later, Mumbai found the equaliser from a corner. Van-Nieff’s cross was met by Rodrigues, and with a looping header of his own, the young fullback beat keeper Mohammad Nawaz for the equaliser.

Result: Chennaiyin FC 1 (Edwards 60’) drew with Mumbai City FC 1 (Rodrigues 63’)

