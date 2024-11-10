 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hour-mark goals see hosts Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC share the honours

Chennaiyin captain Ryan Edwards scored the opening goal in the 60th minute, while Nathan Asher Rodrigues grabbed Mumbai’s equaliser in the 63rd

Published - November 10, 2024 04:35 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
The 1000th match in ISL history ended in a stalemate as the clash between Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC ended in a 1-1 draw at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday (November 9, 2024).

The 1000th match in ISL history ended in a stalemate as the clash between Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC ended in a 1-1 draw at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday (November 9, 2024). | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

The 1000th match in ISL history ended in a stalemate as the clash between Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC ended in a 1-1 draw at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday (November 9, 2024).

Chennaiyin captain Ryan Edwards scored the opening goal in the 60th minute, while Nathan Asher Rodrigues grabbed Mumbai’s equaliser in the 63rd.

The home team created the first scoring opportunity from a counter-attack in the eighth minute. Vincy Barretto, who had the chance to finish the counter, saw his low shot saved by Mumbai custodian Phurba Lachenpa.

In the 37th minute, Wilmar Jordan Gil thought he had scored with a looping header from Shields’ cross, only for Phurba to rescue his team again with a fingertip save.

The second-half saw both teams adopt a cautious approach, which brought down the tempo of the match, and it took a set-piece to finally break the deadlock.

In the 60th minute, CFC got a freekick after Vincy was fouled in the final third. Shields’ cross at the far-post was met by a towering header from Edwards, whose looping header beat Phurba and ended up at the back of the net after taking a touch off the woodwork.

Chennaiyin’s celebration lasted short - just three minutes later, Mumbai found the equaliser from a corner. Van-Nieff’s cross was met by Rodrigues, and with a looping header of his own, the young fullback beat keeper Mohammad Nawaz for the equaliser.

Result: Chennaiyin FC 1 (Edwards 60’) drew with Mumbai City FC 1 (Rodrigues 63’)

Published - November 10, 2024 04:35 am IST

Related Topics

Chennai / Football / sport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.