Miss American Pie and Waikiki pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Sept. 26) evening.

Sand track

800m: Marcus (Pranil), Attaturk (app) 56, 600/41. Pair level. Serrano (Dhebe), Midnight Express (Ranjane) 55, 600/39. They finished level freely.

1000m: Sorrento Secret (Sandesh) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Slightly urged. Celestial (Saqlain) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Moved fluently. Santissimo (Trevor), Doron (Saqlain) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40. Former started four lengths behind and finished level.

1200m: Miss American Pie (rb) 1-23, 800/53, 600/40. In good shape. Decacorn (Ranjane) 1-25, 1000/1-10, 800/56, 600/42. Moved freely.

1400m: Waikiki (Dhebe) 1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Moved attractively.