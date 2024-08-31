GIFT a SubscriptionGift
African Gold and Golden Peaks excel

Published - August 31, 2024 05:25 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

African Gold and Golden Peaks excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (August 31).

Outer sand 600m: Imperial Blue (Rozario) 46. Easy. Joon (rb) 46. Moved freely.

1200m: African Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-23, 1,000/1-7, 600/42. In fine nick. Golden Peaks (R. Pradeep) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Impressed.

1400m: Kalamitsi (Indrajeet) 1-44, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. Moved attractively.

Mock race

1200m: Pharazon (Rozario), Sekhmet (S.K. Paswan), Sea Blush (Ikram), Flying Brave (R. Pradeep) and Anchorage (Siddaraju) 1m 16.55s. Pharazon and Sekhmet were the pick. Scarlette Lady (rb), Golden Light (rb), Brave Majesty (rb), Magical Bay (rb) and Princess Gold (rb) 1m 15.94s. Scarlette Lady and Golden Light were the pick. Tripitaka (rb), The Grey Geranium (rb), Chisox (rb) and Amazing Luck (rb) 1m17.06s. Tripitaka and The Grey Geranium were the pick. Rembrandt (rb), All Attraction (rb), Ebotse (rb), Royal Whisper (rb) and Tropical Mist (rb) 1m 16.01s. Rembrandt impressed.

Outer sand -- August 30

1200m: Kind Of Magic (P. Vikram), Lavish Girl (rb) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. They moved impressively. A Star Is Born (Shinde), Priceless Gold (Adarsh) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. They moved fluently.

1400m: Mahlagha (rb) 1-46, (1,400-600) 57.5. Eased up.

