Waikiki, Mojito and Midnight Express impress

Published - August 28, 2024 05:26 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Waikiki, Mojito and Midnight Express impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Aug. 28) morning.

Sand track

600m: Singing Girl (T.S. Jodha) 42. Easy.

800m: Howlin Wolf (Parmar), Decacorn (Dhebe) 51, 600/38. Former was one length superior. Remy Red (Saba) 55, 600/40. Easy. Zendaya (Sandesh), Connexion (Gore) 51, 600/38. Former moved well and finished five lengths ahead. Kingsland (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/40. Easy. Redouble (Ajinkya) 50, 600/37. Pleased. Wanderlust (Nazil) 49, 600/37. Retains form. Finch (rb) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Superimpose (Mustakim) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Tyrone Black (Saba) 54, 600/40. Worked freely. Son Of A Gun (Mustakim) 51, 600/39. Pushed. Waikiki (Parmar) 48, 600/36. Excelled. Sands Of Dubai (Kaviraj), Thrill Of Brazil (Santosh) and Ma Cherie (Neeraj) 54, 600/40. Trio moved freely. Royal Mysore (S. Sunil) 54, 600/39. Moved fluently. Showman (Mustakim) 50, 600/38. Urged. Marmaris (T.S. Jodha) 55, 600/41. Easy. Ricochet (Neeraj) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. King Marco (Saba) 56, 600/42. Stretched.

1000m: Midnight Express (Parmar), Pure (Ranjane) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Former moved well and finished two lengths ahead. Golden Neil (Mustakim) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Pushed. Shamabala (T.S. Jodha) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Pleased. Knotty Charmer (S. Shareef) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Worked well. Redifined (S. Sunil) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Moved freely. Alpine Star (Mustakim) 1-10, 600/42. Easy.

1200m: Rubik Star (app) 1-24, 600/44. Easy. Break Point (Ajinkya) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Pressed in the last part. 1400m: Mojito (Parmar), Fortunate Son (Dhebe) 1-33, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/37. Former moved impressively while the latter was eased up at 600m and finished far behind.

