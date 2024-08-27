ADVERTISEMENT

Light The World and Martino impress

Published - August 27, 2024 05:29 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Light The World and Martino impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (August 27).

Inner sand

600m: Walvis Bay (rb) 40. Moved freely. Quick Witted (Shreyas) 40. Moved well.

1000m: Macron (R. Pradeep) 1-7.5, 600/39. Strode out well. Agera (R. Pradeep) 1-9.5, 600/39.5. Worked well. Monterio (rb) 1-8, 600/40. Shaped well.

Outer sand

600m: My Solitaire (Chetan K) 45. In fine trim. Forever Royal (J. Chinoy), Enjoyable (rb) 45. They moved on the bit.

1000m: Aarini (rb) 1-16, 600/46. Easy.

1200m: Martino (Chetan K) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Pleased. Light The World (P. Vikram) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Moved fluently. Go For The Moon (P. Vikram) 1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. Easy. Vivaldi (P. Vikram) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 43.5. Eased up. See It Thru (rb) 1-29, (1,200-600) 40. Moved impressively.

1400m: Lionel (P. Vikram) 1-46, (1,400-600) 1-0. Easy.

1600m: Supernatural (G. Vivek) 2-1, (1,600-600) 1-13.5. Moved on the bit.

Gate practice -- inner sand

1200m: Flying Brave (R. Pradeep) 1-24, (1,200-600) 44. Jumped out well. Red Falcon (rb), Mister Brown (Rozario) 1-33.5, (1,200-600) 43.5. They took a level jump and finished together. Royal Deccan (Antony) 1-28.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Jumped out well. Chotipari (J. Chinoy), The Perfect Choice (rb) 1-22, (1,200-600) 42.5. They jumped out smartly.

