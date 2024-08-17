ADVERTISEMENT

Ruling Star and Asio please

Updated - August 17, 2024 06:21 pm IST

Published - August 17, 2024 06:20 pm IST - Chenna

Racing Correspondent

i

Ruling Star and Asio pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Aug. 17).

Outer sand

600m: Sensibility (Shyam Kumar) 42.5. Handy. Lebua (N. Darshan) 43. Shaped well. Opus One (Shyam Kumar) 44. Moved freely.

800m: Greeley (Shyam Kumar) 1-1.5, 600/44. Easy. Silver Soul (rb), A 3-y-o (Ivory Touch - Night Of Stars) (rb) 1-1.5, 600/47.

1000m: Asta (Ram Nandan), Royal Baron (S. Kabdhar) 1-14.5, 800/58, 600/43.5. They finished together. Cloud Jumper (Shyam Kumar), Gingersnap (Ram Nandan) 1-14, 800/58.5, 600/45. They were handy and level. Senora Bianca (Farid Ansari) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/47. Easy. Golden Marina (N. Darshan) 1-14.5, 800/59.5, 600/45. Moved freely.

Inner sand 600m: Royal Nobility (Farid Ansari) 42. In fine shape. Queen Anula (rb), Fernet Branca (rb) 47.

800m: Dark Son (rb), Swarga (rb) 1-0, 600/44.5. They were easy. Abilitare (rb), Raffinato (rb) 56.5, 600/43. They finished together. Skylight (rb), Great Spirit (rb) 1-3, 600/47.5. Honourable Lady (Shyam Kumar) 1-2.5, 600/47.5.

1000m: Asio (M. Bhaskar) 1-11, 800/54.5, 600/40. Moved impressively. Bluemed (rb), Emperor Charmavat (rb) 1-13, 800/57, 600/42.5. A fit pair. Schnell (A.S. Peter), Multiflora (M. Bhaskar) 1-13, 800/55, 600/39.5. They pleased. Off Shore Breeze (rb), Sheer Rocks (Inayat) 1-14.5, 800/59, 600/45.5. They moved on the bit. Ruling Star (M. Bhaskar), Brilliant Lady (A.S. Peter) 1-10.5, 800/53.5, 600/39. They are in fine nick. Admiral Shaw (Inayat) 1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/46. Easy. Queens Cliff (M. Bhaskar), Bomber Jet (A.S. Peter) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/46. They moved freely. Seeking The Stars (Shyam Kumar) 1-10.5, 800/55.5, 600/40.5. In fine trim. Supreme Dance (Inayat), Safety (rb)1-15.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/46. They were easy. 1200m: Abnegator (rb), The Sting (rb) 1-28.5, 1000/1-13, 800/59, 600/44.5. Former started and finished five lengths in front.

Gate practice (Inner Sand)

1000m: Soft Whisper (C. Brisson), Royal Icon (Ram Nandan), Annette (S. Kabdhar) 1-4.89. They jumped out well. Eclipse Award (rb), Masterpiece (rb) 1-7.64. They took a good jump, the former finished four lengths in front. Pluto (M. Bhaskar), Turf Melody (A.S. Peter) 1-5.37. They jumped out smartly and finished level. Rinello (C. Brisson), Saintly Star (Ram Nandan) 1-7.84. A level jump. Yellow Sapphire (A.S. Peter), Hawk Of The Wind (M. Bhaskar) 1-10.34. They jumped well and the former finished four lengths ahead.

