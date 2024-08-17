GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ruling Star and Asio please

Updated - August 17, 2024 06:21 pm IST

Published - August 17, 2024 06:20 pm IST - Chenna

Racing Correspondent

i

Ruling Star and Asio pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Aug. 17).

Outer sand

600m: Sensibility (Shyam Kumar) 42.5. Handy. Lebua (N. Darshan) 43. Shaped well. Opus One (Shyam Kumar) 44. Moved freely.

800m: Greeley (Shyam Kumar) 1-1.5, 600/44. Easy. Silver Soul (rb), A 3-y-o (Ivory Touch - Night Of Stars) (rb) 1-1.5, 600/47.

1000m: Asta (Ram Nandan), Royal Baron (S. Kabdhar) 1-14.5, 800/58, 600/43.5. They finished together. Cloud Jumper (Shyam Kumar), Gingersnap (Ram Nandan) 1-14, 800/58.5, 600/45. They were handy and level. Senora Bianca (Farid Ansari) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/47. Easy. Golden Marina (N. Darshan) 1-14.5, 800/59.5, 600/45. Moved freely.

Inner sand 600m: Royal Nobility (Farid Ansari) 42. In fine shape. Queen Anula (rb), Fernet Branca (rb) 47.

800m: Dark Son (rb), Swarga (rb) 1-0, 600/44.5. They were easy. Abilitare (rb), Raffinato (rb) 56.5, 600/43. They finished together. Skylight (rb), Great Spirit (rb) 1-3, 600/47.5. Honourable Lady (Shyam Kumar) 1-2.5, 600/47.5.

1000m: Asio (M. Bhaskar) 1-11, 800/54.5, 600/40. Moved impressively. Bluemed (rb), Emperor Charmavat (rb) 1-13, 800/57, 600/42.5. A fit pair. Schnell (A.S. Peter), Multiflora (M. Bhaskar) 1-13, 800/55, 600/39.5. They pleased. Off Shore Breeze (rb), Sheer Rocks (Inayat) 1-14.5, 800/59, 600/45.5. They moved on the bit. Ruling Star (M. Bhaskar), Brilliant Lady (A.S. Peter) 1-10.5, 800/53.5, 600/39. They are in fine nick. Admiral Shaw (Inayat) 1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/46. Easy. Queens Cliff (M. Bhaskar), Bomber Jet (A.S. Peter) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/46. They moved freely. Seeking The Stars (Shyam Kumar) 1-10.5, 800/55.5, 600/40.5. In fine trim. Supreme Dance (Inayat), Safety (rb)1-15.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/46. They were easy. 1200m: Abnegator (rb), The Sting (rb) 1-28.5, 1000/1-13, 800/59, 600/44.5. Former started and finished five lengths in front.

Gate practice (Inner Sand)

1000m: Soft Whisper (C. Brisson), Royal Icon (Ram Nandan), Annette (S. Kabdhar) 1-4.89. They jumped out well. Eclipse Award (rb), Masterpiece (rb) 1-7.64. They took a good jump, the former finished four lengths in front. Pluto (M. Bhaskar), Turf Melody (A.S. Peter) 1-5.37. They jumped out smartly and finished level. Rinello (C. Brisson), Saintly Star (Ram Nandan) 1-7.84. A level jump. Yellow Sapphire (A.S. Peter), Hawk Of The Wind (M. Bhaskar) 1-10.34. They jumped well and the former finished four lengths ahead.

Related Topics

horse racing

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.