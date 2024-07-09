ADVERTISEMENT

Kalki and Secret Saint impress

Published - July 09, 2024 05:44 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Kalki and Secret Saint impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (July 9).

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand

1000m: Donna Sienna (P. Trevor) 1-13, 600/43. In fine trim.

ADVERTISEMENT

1200m: Lady Sunshine (P. Trevor) 1-28, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Moved fluently. Kalki (P. Trevor), Secret Saint (G. Vivek) 1-25, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41. They put up a pleasing display.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Outer sand (July 8)

600m: Auspicious Queen (Rajesh K) 44. Moved well. Super Marvella (rb) 46. Easy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand (July 7)

600m: Joyful Spirit (rb) 44.5. Strode out well. True Punch (P. Mani) 45.5. Moved on the bit. Helios (S.J. Moulin) 41.5. Pleased. Ardakan (R. Pradeep) 45. Moved freely.

1000m: Emphatic (S.J. Moulin) 1-16, 600/44. Shaped well. Irish Rockstar (R. Pradeep) 1-14, 600/43. In fine condition. Sweet Delight (R. Pradeep) 1-13.5, 600/43. Shaped well.

ADVERTISEMENT

1200m: Star Admiral (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Eased up in the last part. Tesorino (R. Pradeep) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. In fine trim. Supernatural (J. Chinoy) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/41. Moved attractively. Constable (J. Chinoy) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/42. Moved impressively.

1400m: Jamari (G. Vivek) 1-44, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. Moved with plenty in hand. Elfin Knight (R. Pradeep), Ranquelino (Akshay) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished together. Tehani (Akshay) 1-46, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Pleased. Mescalito (Indrajeet) 1-45, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Stretched out well.

Gate practice --- outer grass

1400m: Madam Rich (Jagadeesh), Fast Pace (P. Ramesh) 1-29.5, (1,400-600) 49.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Sea Blush (Ikram Ahmed) 1-35.5, (1,400-600) 53. Jumped out smartly. Corinthian (P. Trevor), Stellantis (Darshan), Mystical Air (Akahsy), Krystallos (Shreyas), Glaze (Rajesh K) 1-29, (1,400-600) 50.5. First two named were the pick. August (Antony) 1-30, (1,400-600) 49. Jumped out well. Double Scotch (Chetan K), My Vision (Arvind) 1-31.5, (1,400-600) 49.5. They took a level jump. Gold Ride (S.J. Moulin), Santorious (P. Vikram), Sierra Dela Plata (G. Riteesh), Zebula (Mudassar) 1-30, (1,400-600) 47.5. Gold Ride Impressed. Aldila (Saddam H), Blue God (Antony) 1-31, (1,400-600) 52.5. They jumped out smartly. Anadale (Rozario), Stravinsky (C. Hemanth) 1-33, (1,400-600) 52. Former finished four lengths ahead. Del Mar (Arvind), Ice Storm (Rajesh K) 1-30, (1,400-600) 48.5. Former showed out. Excellent Lass (Suraj), Touch Of Grey (Shinde), Fearless Joey (Salman K) 1-31, (1,400-600) 51.5. Excellent Lass Impressed. Bold Act (Siddaraju), Star Honour (Prabhakaran) 1-33.5, (1,400-600) 50.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Iron King (B. Paswan), Free To Play (Antony), Amusing (Arshad) 1-31, (1,400-600) 50. First two named were the pick. Gismo (A. Velu), Amazing Luck (P. Mani) 1-32, (1,200-600) 49.5. Former pleased. Ahead Of The Curve (Tejeshwar), Verrazano (Shinde), Imperial Star (Suraj) 1-32.5, (1,400-600) 52.5. First two named were the pick. Disciple (Antony), Westlake (Saddam H) 1-31, (1,400-600) 52. Former finished two lengths ahead. Benzema (Rayan), Ooh La La (Salman K), Southern Warrior (rb) 1-35, (1,400-600) 51.5. First named impressed. Redefined (Akshay), Storm Shadow (Dhanu Singh), Michiko (Suraj) 1-29.5, (1,400-600) 50.5. Redefined Put up a fine display. Regal Aristocracy (D. Patel), Final Call (S.J. Moulin) 1-36.5, (1,400-600) 51.5. Former finished distance ahead. Victor Hugo (Rozario), Pharazon (C. Hemanth) 1-32.5, (1,400-600) 52.5. They jumped out well. Bestidentification (R. Ravi), Perfect Legend (R. Pradeep) 1-30, (1,400-600) 49.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Jade (J. Chinoy), Santissimo (G. Vivek), Chagall (Shreyas), Mansa Musa (P. Trevor), Shubankar (Darshan) 1-26.5, (1,400-600) 47. They jumped out smartly. Desert Goddess (D. Patel), Desert Kingdom (S.J. Moulin) 1-31.5, (1,400-600) 52. Former showed out. Knotty Charmer (G. Vivek), Masato (Suraj), Ruling Dynasty (S. Shareef) 1-28.5, (1,400-600) 47. First two named were the pick. Evaldo (Akshay), Siege Courageous (G. Vivek), Royal Mysore (P. Trevor) 1-27.5, (1,400-600) 49.5. An impressive trio. Aherne (G. Riteesh), Disruptor (Darshan) 1-31.5, (1,400-600) 51.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Monterio (Suraj), Mandarino (Rozario), Golden Legend (G. Vivek), Rock Bank (Chetan K) 1-29.5, (1,400-600) 49.5. Monterio Impressed. Measure Of Time (Rayan), Southern Power (Arshad), Schafenberg (Saddam H) 1-30.5, (1,400-600) 50.5. Measure Of Time pleased. Puranjaya (J. Chinoy), Chotipari (Darshan) 1-32, (1,400-600) 52.5. A notable pair.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US