Kalki and Secret Saint impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (July 9).

Outer sand

1000m: Donna Sienna (P. Trevor) 1-13, 600/43. In fine trim.

1200m: Lady Sunshine (P. Trevor) 1-28, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Moved fluently. Kalki (P. Trevor), Secret Saint (G. Vivek) 1-25, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41. They put up a pleasing display.

Outer sand (July 8)

600m: Auspicious Queen (Rajesh K) 44. Moved well. Super Marvella (rb) 46. Easy.

Outer sand (July 7)

600m: Joyful Spirit (rb) 44.5. Strode out well. True Punch (P. Mani) 45.5. Moved on the bit. Helios (S.J. Moulin) 41.5. Pleased. Ardakan (R. Pradeep) 45. Moved freely.

1000m: Emphatic (S.J. Moulin) 1-16, 600/44. Shaped well. Irish Rockstar (R. Pradeep) 1-14, 600/43. In fine condition. Sweet Delight (R. Pradeep) 1-13.5, 600/43. Shaped well.

1200m: Star Admiral (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Eased up in the last part. Tesorino (R. Pradeep) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. In fine trim. Supernatural (J. Chinoy) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/41. Moved attractively. Constable (J. Chinoy) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/42. Moved impressively.

1400m: Jamari (G. Vivek) 1-44, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. Moved with plenty in hand. Elfin Knight (R. Pradeep), Ranquelino (Akshay) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished together. Tehani (Akshay) 1-46, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Pleased. Mescalito (Indrajeet) 1-45, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Stretched out well.

Gate practice --- outer grass

1400m: Madam Rich (Jagadeesh), Fast Pace (P. Ramesh) 1-29.5, (1,400-600) 49.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Sea Blush (Ikram Ahmed) 1-35.5, (1,400-600) 53. Jumped out smartly. Corinthian (P. Trevor), Stellantis (Darshan), Mystical Air (Akahsy), Krystallos (Shreyas), Glaze (Rajesh K) 1-29, (1,400-600) 50.5. First two named were the pick. August (Antony) 1-30, (1,400-600) 49. Jumped out well. Double Scotch (Chetan K), My Vision (Arvind) 1-31.5, (1,400-600) 49.5. They took a level jump. Gold Ride (S.J. Moulin), Santorious (P. Vikram), Sierra Dela Plata (G. Riteesh), Zebula (Mudassar) 1-30, (1,400-600) 47.5. Gold Ride Impressed. Aldila (Saddam H), Blue God (Antony) 1-31, (1,400-600) 52.5. They jumped out smartly. Anadale (Rozario), Stravinsky (C. Hemanth) 1-33, (1,400-600) 52. Former finished four lengths ahead. Del Mar (Arvind), Ice Storm (Rajesh K) 1-30, (1,400-600) 48.5. Former showed out. Excellent Lass (Suraj), Touch Of Grey (Shinde), Fearless Joey (Salman K) 1-31, (1,400-600) 51.5. Excellent Lass Impressed. Bold Act (Siddaraju), Star Honour (Prabhakaran) 1-33.5, (1,400-600) 50.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Iron King (B. Paswan), Free To Play (Antony), Amusing (Arshad) 1-31, (1,400-600) 50. First two named were the pick. Gismo (A. Velu), Amazing Luck (P. Mani) 1-32, (1,200-600) 49.5. Former pleased. Ahead Of The Curve (Tejeshwar), Verrazano (Shinde), Imperial Star (Suraj) 1-32.5, (1,400-600) 52.5. First two named were the pick. Disciple (Antony), Westlake (Saddam H) 1-31, (1,400-600) 52. Former finished two lengths ahead. Benzema (Rayan), Ooh La La (Salman K), Southern Warrior (rb) 1-35, (1,400-600) 51.5. First named impressed. Redefined (Akshay), Storm Shadow (Dhanu Singh), Michiko (Suraj) 1-29.5, (1,400-600) 50.5. Redefined Put up a fine display. Regal Aristocracy (D. Patel), Final Call (S.J. Moulin) 1-36.5, (1,400-600) 51.5. Former finished distance ahead. Victor Hugo (Rozario), Pharazon (C. Hemanth) 1-32.5, (1,400-600) 52.5. They jumped out well. Bestidentification (R. Ravi), Perfect Legend (R. Pradeep) 1-30, (1,400-600) 49.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Jade (J. Chinoy), Santissimo (G. Vivek), Chagall (Shreyas), Mansa Musa (P. Trevor), Shubankar (Darshan) 1-26.5, (1,400-600) 47. They jumped out smartly. Desert Goddess (D. Patel), Desert Kingdom (S.J. Moulin) 1-31.5, (1,400-600) 52. Former showed out. Knotty Charmer (G. Vivek), Masato (Suraj), Ruling Dynasty (S. Shareef) 1-28.5, (1,400-600) 47. First two named were the pick. Evaldo (Akshay), Siege Courageous (G. Vivek), Royal Mysore (P. Trevor) 1-27.5, (1,400-600) 49.5. An impressive trio. Aherne (G. Riteesh), Disruptor (Darshan) 1-31.5, (1,400-600) 51.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Monterio (Suraj), Mandarino (Rozario), Golden Legend (G. Vivek), Rock Bank (Chetan K) 1-29.5, (1,400-600) 49.5. Monterio Impressed. Measure Of Time (Rayan), Southern Power (Arshad), Schafenberg (Saddam H) 1-30.5, (1,400-600) 50.5. Measure Of Time pleased. Puranjaya (J. Chinoy), Chotipari (Darshan) 1-32, (1,400-600) 52.5. A notable pair.